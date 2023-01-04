DMK men arrested for harrassing woman cop

CHENNAI: A day after Chennai police claimed that the woman cop, who was allegedly harassed by DMK cadres at a function in the city, had withdrawn her complaint, police on Tuesday night arrested two party men in connection with the incident.

Only after intervention from the top on Tuesday night, a FIR was registered, and DMK men Ekambaram and Praveen were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the woman cop at a party function in Virugambakkam recently.

The two were expelled from the party on Tuesday evening, and arrests were made later that night.

The police had earlier claimed that the CCTV footage they had seen showed it was an accidental body contact and not an act of sexual harassment. Police had also said that the policewoman had withdrawn the complaint after the two offered an unconditional apology.