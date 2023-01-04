Defence dept encroaching road, alleges plea
CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State government and defence department to file their response in a PIL filed for retrieving the government land that was allegedly under the encroachment of defence department in Nandambakkam.
Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Pattabi Raman of Nandambakkam, who alleged that in 2009, the defence authorities encroached on a public road that was used by the local people.
“As per revenue records, the land has been classified as a public road. However, the defence authorities erected a fence that made the common public take another route to reach the main road, which is five km more than the existing road,” the petitioner added. He argued that the road should be recovered from the illegal occupancy and should be made available for the use of the public.
Recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter for two weeks with a direction to the State and defence authorities to file their responses.
