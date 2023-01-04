Constable, kin arrested for attempting to rob passengers at CMBT

CHENNAI: A police constable was among a duo arrested for attempting to waylay a migrant worker near CMBT (Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus) on Tuesday night. Both of them were in an inebriated state, police said.

On Tuesday night, the two of them had first attempted to rob the migrant worker, who managed to fled. Subsequently, the duo also tried to rob another passenger, when a police patrol team caught them red handed.

On taking them to the police station, it was found that one of them is a serving constable, Sathish Kumar (26) of Dharmapuri. He is staying at a house in Choolaimedu. The other person is his relative, Vishnu (27).

Both of them got drunk and were harassing the passengers coming to CMBT. Koyambedu Police have arrested both. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.