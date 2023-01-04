Chennai Metro Water Board carries out sewage works in 5 zones

CHENNAI: The underground sewage system project works are being carried out in the extended areas of the city by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The total estimated cost for the project is Rs 866 crore. The works are expected to be completed within the stipulated time.

At least 59,446 households will get sewage connection, and more than 6 lakh people will be benefitted from it, said a press release.

In zone 2 (Manali zone), as many as 7,182 houses do not have sewage connection, as the connection of the underground sewage work is being done at several places including CPCL nagar, Chinnamathur road, and Thiruvengadam street. A total amount of Rs 60 crore is allocated for this particular zone, and over 58,000 residents will benefit from this project.

Similarly, the connection is given to Chinnasekkadu area in the Manali zone, the government has allocated Rs 22 crore to complete the sewage connection.

Residents of Ambattur zone were struggling without sewage connection for a long time, and some areas in the zone where the residents have paid for the connection suffered drainage stagnation during the recent monsoon.

The Chennai Metro Water Board is currently working in Madangkuppam, Oragadam, Venkatapuram, and Kallikuppam. Through this, at least 32,500 people will get sewage connection soon.

The underground sewage connection is ongoing in three more zones in the city – Alandur, Valasaravakkam, and Perungudi. Of these, Valasaravakkam zone has the highest number of residents without sewage connection under the expanded area of Greater Chennai Corporation. As many as 2.63 lakh people will get the connection, and Rs 265 crore is spent on the project, added the release.