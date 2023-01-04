4.7 kg Ganja found in unattended baggage at Central rly station

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials on Tuesday found 4.7 kg of ganja in an unattended baggage inside a passenger waiting hall at Chennai Central railway station.

According to officials, a team headed by DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) M Muthukumar and Inspector Sasikala were checking passenger baggage at a waiting hall in the railway station around 7 pm when they came across an unattended bag.

On checking the contents of the bag, police found parcels of ganja in it, weighing around 4.7 kg.

Police are perusing the CCTV footages in the station to identify the passenger who carried the bag into the railway station. GRP officials said that they have increased vigil in the station and are conducting surprise checks to ensure that ganja is not smuggled through trains.

Ten days ago, the GRP team seized 7 kg of ganja from a 19-year-old passenger who arrived in Pinakini express. The teenager, M Pandi of Dindigul was arrested and remanded in custody.