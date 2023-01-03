Two, including Karate master, held for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: Two men, including a Karate master, were arrested in separate incidents of sexual harassment in the city on Tuesday. In Mogappair, a 14-year-old girl, daughter of a migrant worker who eloped with an 18-year-old boy was rescued by the police.

During questioning, the girl informed police that she was sexually assaulted on several occasions by her neighbour Udayan alias Karunanidhi (43), a karate master of Mogappair East.

Following this, the Thirumangalam all-women police registered a case and arrested Udayan and he was booked under the Pocso Act.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested for stalking a 22-year-old college student and forcing her to accept his relationship.

The arrested person was identified as K Venugopal, a resident of Kotturpuram. He was stalking her for the past five months. As the student refused to accept his proposal, he abused her and made gestures outraging the modesty of women and threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

After he harassed her again on Monday, Kotturpuram police registered a case and arrested Venugopal.