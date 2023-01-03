Raise complaints in 1913 against lack of maintenance of parks: GCC

CHENNAI: After the public started asking the civic body to repair several parks and damaged playground equipment, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) stated that the people can raise complaints in 1913 regarding lack of maintenance. Already several works, including replacing damaged play equipment, and lights are carried out by the civic body authorities in all 15 zones, the GCC said.

As many as 786 parks have been set up and maintained in the city by the parks department of the GCC, of which at least 584 parks have been handed over to private ownership for maintenance work on a contract basis. The private contractors ensure that the trees are pruned, shrubs are cleared, footpath maintenance and plant saplings are carried out in the parks, stated an official release.

The concerned department received complaints from the public regarding the poor maintenance of the parks. Based on the complaints registered, the zonal officers were instructed to carry out a field survey, dilapidated playground equipment, toilets, and lights. They are advised to fix it immediately.

Following this, 380 children’s playground equipment and 217 playground equipment that was broken so far under the maintenance of private contractors have been repaired. There are 917 electric lights in the parks, of which 188 lights were replaced. Out of 64 outdoor gym equipment, as many as 48 were damaged and it has been repaired.

During the field survey, it was found that two toilets in the park did not have water facility, and they have been fixed. The remaining repair works are being carried out at the city parks. The civic body authorities are requested to register complaints regarding deficiencies in the maintenance of the parks to the helpline number 1913 and to the concerned zonal offices.

In addition, as per the agreement, the private contractors should appoint the required number of staff, and the details of visiting hours and the number of staff should be displayed at the entrance gate of the park.