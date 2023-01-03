New principal chief commissioner takes charge for Customs zone

CHENNAI: Mandalika Srinivas took charge as Principal Chief Commissioner, Chennai Customs Zone, on Monday.

An IRS officer of 1988 batch, Mandalika has held various prestigious charges in GST, Customs, DG Systems and DGCEI in the past.

He was member of the All India Committee for Valuation of Goods manufactured by job workers, Member of the All India Committee for Revision of MRP Based Valuation and Co- convener of Media & Entertainment Sectoral GST-Group, a press release from the department said.

Known for his probity, leadership quality, proactive approach and innovative style of functioning, Mandalika aims at bringing about greater transparency, ease of doing business and trade facilitation as his main goals, the release added.

You can contact the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner via ccu-cuschn@nic.in for quick redressal of grievances.