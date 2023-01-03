Man wanted by Punjab police in many cases arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who was on the Punjab police look out radar, was arrested at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. Immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday. The officials when scanning the passport of Jhobanpreet Singh found he was wanted by the Punjab police. During an inquiry, they found that many criminal cases were registered against him and when the police were about to arrest Jhoban he managed to escape abroad. Later, the Punjab police issued a LOC to all the airports across the country and on Tuesday, he was arrested at Chennai airport. He was handed to the airport police and a special team from Punjab would soon arrest Jhoban and take him into custody.