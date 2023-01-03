Commercial tax official under DVAC scanner

In the case of Surya Metals, which has reported outward supply of goods in nine transactions totaling to a sum of Rs 78.75 lakh, the firm was supposed to pay Rs 14.02 lakh as taxes. Instead, the firm had adjusted the entire tax liability by creating forged inward bills as if it had received supply goods. With Iyyanar’s help, it adjusted the amount with their input tax credit, thus causing a loss of Rs 14 lakh to the government coffer.