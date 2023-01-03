Cab driver found dead inside house
CHENNAI: A 47-year-old cab driver was found dead in his house in Pattabiram on Tuesday morning.
The deceased, Vijayakumar, was living alone at a rented house after being separated from his wife and children.
On Monday, neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the house. When police broke open the door, his body was found in a partially decomposed state. Police suspect he to have died at least three days ago.
Pattabiram police have registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was addicted to alcohol and police suspect him to have died of overdose.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android