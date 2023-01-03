Representative image
Cab driver found dead inside house

The deceased, Vijayakumar, was living alone at a rented house after being separated from his wife and children.
CHENNAI: A 47-year-old cab driver was found dead in his house in Pattabiram on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, Vijayakumar, was living alone at a rented house after being separated from his wife and children.

On Monday, neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the house. When police broke open the door, his body was found in a partially decomposed state. Police suspect he to have died at least three days ago.

Pattabiram police have registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was addicted to alcohol and police suspect him to have died of overdose.

