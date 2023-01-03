Ambedkar statue desecration: 6 arrested in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Monday arrested six youths in connection with the desecration of Ambedkar statue at Neduvarambakkam village near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district.

Police investigations revealed that those arrested were part of a group who were consuming alcohol at an Anganwadi centre near the statue on New Year's eve and the statue was damaged after a fight broke out between them.

According to police, the statue that was erected in 2017. Damage was done to the face and arm portion of the statue, which got damaged despite it being placed inside a steel cage.

The arrested persons were identified as C Soundarajan (26), G Udhaya (20), K Aravindh (21), P Thavasi (21) P Thennavan (19) and M Manikandan (19). Police were informed of the damage to the statue by the villagers after which the statue was covered with a cloth.

All six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Search is on for two others who were part of the gang.