School boy booked under POCSO act in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police have booked a class 12 student under the POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences) act for sexual assault of a minor girl, also a class 12 student.

Police said that the girl's mother took her to a hospital after she complained of stomach pain and found that she was four months pregnant.

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed on Saturday.

Police investigations revealed that the boy and the girl were in a relationship for the past one year.

They study in different schools and got acquainted with each other as they live in the same locality in Vyasarpadi, police said.

Police said that they have booked a case against the boy under section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. Further inquiries are on.