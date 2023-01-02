City

Protestors resolute as Parandur agitation enters 159th day

The area earmarked for bringing up Chennai's second airport encompasses 13 agrarian villages.
Protesting villagers
Protesting villagersFile photo - Daily Thanthi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Farmers and villagers have together stayed on their ground to protest against the proposed second airport in Parandur, as the agitations enter the 159th day.

The Parandur airport would be 70 kilometres to the Southwest of Chennai Central and 59 km to the Southwest of the existing Chennai International Airport.

Over 4,783 acres of land covering Parandur, Valathur, Kodavur, Nelvoy, Ekanapuram, Thandalam, Madapuram, Singilipadi, Gunakarapakkam, Edaiyarpakkam, Akkamapuram, Thiaganapuram, and Mahadevimangalam have been earmarked for the airport project.

The greenfield airport, according to the villagers, could hinder their lives and livelihoods as it gobbles agricultural lands.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Greenfield airport
Chennai Greenfield airport
Parandur airport
Chennai's Greenfield airport
Parandur airport compensation
Parandur agitation
Chennai's second airport in Parandur

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in