Protestors resolute as Parandur agitation enters 159th day

CHENNAI: Farmers and villagers have together stayed on their ground to protest against the proposed second airport in Parandur, as the agitations enter the 159th day.

The Parandur airport would be 70 kilometres to the Southwest of Chennai Central and 59 km to the Southwest of the existing Chennai International Airport.

Over 4,783 acres of land covering Parandur, Valathur, Kodavur, Nelvoy, Ekanapuram, Thandalam, Madapuram, Singilipadi, Gunakarapakkam, Edaiyarpakkam, Akkamapuram, Thiaganapuram, and Mahadevimangalam have been earmarked for the airport project.

The greenfield airport, according to the villagers, could hinder their lives and livelihoods as it gobbles agricultural lands.