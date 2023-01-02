City

Motovlogger 'TTF' Vasan involved in yet another traffic violation

Vasan who calls himself as TTF Vasan on his social media was in a city theatre for the premiere of a movie.
Motovlogger 'TTF' Vasan
Motovlogger 'TTF' VasanMaalaimalar
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Motovlogger, Vasan was detained for yet another traffic violation involving him by the City Police on Monday for driving a car with no number plates.

Vasan who calls himself as TTF Vasan on his social media was in a city theatre for the premiere of a movie.

He was detained in a police station for inquiry and was let off after levying a fine.

The car belonged to Vasan's cousin and he was fined a total of Rs 5,500, police said. A few weeks ago, Vasan was booked by the Cuddalore police when he went to attend an event there.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

police
Violation
Police station
City police
Vasan
traffic violation
Motovlogger
TTF
TTF Vasan
ttf vasan new car
ttf vasan traffic violation
ttf vasan video
ttf vasan detained

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in