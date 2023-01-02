Motovlogger 'TTF' Vasan involved in yet another traffic violation

CHENNAI: Motovlogger, Vasan was detained for yet another traffic violation involving him by the City Police on Monday for driving a car with no number plates.

Vasan who calls himself as TTF Vasan on his social media was in a city theatre for the premiere of a movie.

He was detained in a police station for inquiry and was let off after levying a fine.

The car belonged to Vasan's cousin and he was fined a total of Rs 5,500, police said. A few weeks ago, Vasan was booked by the Cuddalore police when he went to attend an event there.