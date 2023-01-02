Man arrested for snatching cellphone Chennai

CHENNAI: A theft suspect who snatched the mobile phone from a man near the Anna Square bus stop on New Year’s Day was chased and caught by the public and police on patrol duty.

Loganathan (35) of Ponmar had come to the Marina beach with his family on Sunday evening. After spending time at the beach, Loganathan came to the bus stop nearby to get back home.

While he was waiting at the bus stop, a man snatched the mobile phone from Loganathan’s shirt pocket and fled.

Loganathan raised the alarm, after which a police patrol team and members of the public intercepted the suspect and handed him over to the Anna Square police station.

The arrested person was identified as M Vinoth Kumar (29), of Triplicane. Police said that he already has a theft case against him at the Royapettah police station. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.