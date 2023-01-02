Kilambakkam terminus to be delayed
CHENNAI: The Metropolis has to wait for another few months to finally have its third bus terminus as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has postponed the opening of the facility on or before Tamil New Year (April 14). Recently, Minister PK Sekarbabu had said that CMDA was trying to complete the works before Pongal, which, however, does not look feasible now.
A CMDA official said though most of the works are completed, the dome structure over the terminal is yet to be completed. “Dome structure is the major attraction of the terminus. Also, works should be carried out carefully as any minor mistake will result in the collapse of the structure,” he said.
He said the CMDA is trying to complete the works before Tamil New Year and operate buses from there from the festival day.
The ambitious project of the CMDA, which was first mooted before 2017, encountered hitches as the project area falls close to an archaeologicaly-relevant site and getting clearance from the ASI got delayed. Issues on land acquisition and frequent modification of DPR also delayed the commencement. When the works commenced in 2019, promises were made that the construction will be completed in 24 months. However, the pandemic affected the pace of the work.
Once over, government and omnibuses plying to southern districts will be shifted to Kilambakkam from Koyambedu. The new bus stand will have space for operating MTC buses and will be connected with the proposed new suburban station and Metro Rail.
Moreover, the CMDA will create a climate park and an archaeological park near the terminus. “As the land belongs to ASI, we are going to plant vegetation in the proposed park as structures could not be completed. Passengers can use the parks while waiting for their buses,” the official said.
Apart from Kilambakkam, the planning authority is constructing a new bus terminus in Tirumazhisai for operating buses to western districts. Buses to the north and Andhra Pradesh are being operated from the Madhavaram bus terminus. Meanwhile, the CMDA has put forth a proposal to dismantle the Koyambedu bus terminus (CMBT) to redevelop the land.
