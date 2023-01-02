Jai Bhim: Dalit political play 68854512 to stage on Jan 7 & 8 in Chennai

‘85’ remembers the Karamchedu Massacre in 1985 of Andhra Pradesh, while ‘45’ marks the percentage of deaths in Tamil Nadu due to manual scavenging, and ‘12’ is for the 12 acres of land which was given to Adi Dravidars by the British during the Colonial period. “However, they do not own these lands and it was either encroached or taken from them by not just the upper caste individuals but also the Government itself,” she adds.