In 2022, a total of 6.09 crore passengers travelled in Metro

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded 6.09 crore passenger footfall in 2022. And from June 29, 2015, until December 31, 2022, as many as 15.88 crore passengers travelled on the Metro rail.

With the aim to reduce the carbon footprint and traffic congestion in the city, the CMRL, since its inception, has been providing a robust and barrier-free service to passengers.

CMRL has consistently seen a passenger surge over the years by improving the service each year while also upgrading the system.

As per the CMRL press note, 2.80 crore passengers travelled by Metro rail between June 2015 and December 2018. The steady rise in passengers’ turnout saw a dip during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, when only 1.18 crore passengers took Metro trains for the whole of 2020.

Throughout being in operation for seven years, CMRL has only suspended the service twice, from March until September 2020 and from May until June 2021, both due to the pandemic.