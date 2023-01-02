IIT-M and DRDO collaborates to develop defence technology

CHENNAI: To develop advanced technologies for national defence and security needs of the country, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) together with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is operating a research centre dedicated to defence technologies.

IIT-M has taken over the centre from DRDO to conduct interdisciplinary research with faculties from multiple departments to undertake translational research.

DRDO Industry Academia- Ramanujan Centre of Excellence (DIA-RCoE), was established for research in advanced technologies for defence and security and to create cutting-edge technologies.

Additionally, major contributions will be made towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India Campaign) in the defence sector.

V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, "It is an important milestone in bringing together the academia, industry and DRDO to collaborate and develop aatmanirbhar bharat technologies for critical needs of our country. Specifically, this will provide a first-of-its-kind opportunity for start-ups and MSMEs to participate in this critical nation building activity."

Established based on the long term directed research policy, the IIT-M centre will undertake multidisciplinary research in electronics and computational systems, naval systems and naval technologies, advanced combat vehicle technologies, high power CW laser sources and next-generation communication and networking technologies.

Subsequently, OR Nandagopan, director of DRDO-DIA-RCoE, said, "DRDO is attaching high priority for the development of futuristic technologies and systems for defence through academia and industry. This centre will identify the strength of faculty members and industry partners and develop cutting edge technologies and systems for our armed forces".

DRDO scientists with requisite research and technology expertise will be associated along with the academic faculties and researchers to achieve progress in intended scientific investigations and the development of advanced technologies.