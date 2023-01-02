Contention of deity as personality in a HR&CE temple case dismissed

The trial court adjudicated the issues and allowed the Interlocutory Application filed to amend the plaint. However, the HR&CE challenged the order. According to special government pleader for the temple, the trial court has committed an error in not considering the vital ground raised by the revision petitioner that notice under Section 80 of CPC, was not at all issued by the plaintiff to the revision petitioner/temple, which is administered by the state and the executive officer is a public servant.