Bus commuters urge govt to fix frequently crashing app

CHENNAI: Several commuters of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation using the Chennai Bus app to know the real-time location of the bus services complain of bugs and difficulties in using the app.

Ashok, one of the users, said that the app closes automatically. “Though we open multiple times, it closes in 5 seconds,” he stated.

This is not an isolated case. “Even after an update of the app, it closes automatically. And we can’t open it for a while. Please fix the problems,” Jaya Subramanian complained at the Play Store.

The app is always closing automatically on my mobile, laments Saravanan. “If not closed, daytime tracking is very good. Night services bus tracking is horrible. If app enhancement is done, it’d be useful for all bus travellers in Chennai. It requires a lot of improvement,” he said.

Raghuvaran, who seemed to be happy with the app, opined: “Sometimes the app does not show the arrival of a few buses. It should further improve the accuracy of the bus stops.”

In May last year, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar launched the Chennai Bus app to allow passengers to live track the MTC buses plying in the city. It was supposed to reduce waiting time at the bus stop and make live-tracking the bus easy, with exact location and time it’d reach the bus stop.

Passengers could leave for the bus stop just a minute before the bus arrives.