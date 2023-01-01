Three women held for attention diversion in Adyar

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested three women who diverted the attention of a 50 year old woman and stole the two sovereign gold chain she was wearing near Adyar bus stand.

M Meenatchi, a resident of Kallukuttai near Taramani had alighted the MTC bus at Adyar bus stand and realised that the gold chain she was wearing was missing.

She immediately complained to the police personnel nearby. Based on the inputs provided by the victim, a patrol team attached to Adyar Police station managed to trace three women who diverted the attention of the woman and robbed her.

Police investigations revealed that a group of four women target passengers and rob them.

The arrested women were identified as R Bavani (23), M Gayatri (27) and A Chinnathai (22). All three women are from Thoothukudi. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. Search is on for another woman.