Three, including schoolboy, die as bike rams onto parked truck

CHENNAI: Three persons including a 15 year old schoolboy, who were riding triples in a two wheeler died after the bike they were traveling on rammed onto a truck parked along the road near Thiruporur in nearby Chengalpet district on early Sunday morning.

All three victims were not wearing helmets, Thiruporur police said. The deceased were identified as Nagaraj (25) of Kannagi Nagar, Balaji (18) of Kottivakkam and Richard, a class IX student.

The three of them were traveling to a relative's house in Chengalpet when they met with the accident, police said.

Around 1.30 am, when the bike was moving along the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu road, the rider lost control and rammed onto the parked truck at Karumbakkam. Passerby who witnessed the trio lying unconscious with blood injuries alerted the authorities.

All three of them were thrown to the ground in the impact and were killed on the spot, according to police. Thiruporur police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. They were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and and further investigations are on.

Police suspect the trio to have roamed along Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) for a joyride to celebrate New year and were on their way to a relative's house when the accident happened.