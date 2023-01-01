MacBook stolen from parked car near Vadapalani; one held

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 44 year old man, a serial theft accused for breaking into a parked car near Vadapalani and stealing a MacBook from the car.

The arrested person was identified as S Vivekanandan of Thayanur taluk in Trichy district.

Vinothkumar (37) of Saligramam who works in a private firm had parked his car near a private scan centre in Vadapalani. When he returned after a while, he found the glass broke open and the MacBook on the back seat was missing.

Based on his complaint, Vadapalani police registered a case and perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood. Based on the evidence, police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested him.

Police investigations revealed that the accused is involved in theft cases in four police stations across the city. The stolen MacBook was recovered from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.