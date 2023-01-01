Kamal Haasan extends New Year greetings

CHENNAI: Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday extended New Year greetings and wished that the year be filled with hope.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "One year has passed. Something new is waiting to enter through the door of hope. Let the plans form and let people be motivated to act on them. New Year is an occasion to embrace hope. My greetings to all. #NewYear2023." (sic)

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings.