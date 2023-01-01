City

Kamal Haasan extends New Year greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings.
Kamal Haasan
Kamal HaasanFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday extended New Year greetings and wished that the year be filled with hope.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "One year has passed. Something new is waiting to enter through the door of hope. Let the plans form and let people be motivated to act on them. New Year is an occasion to embrace hope. My greetings to all. #NewYear2023." (sic)

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kamal Haasan
Kamal
MNM
Makkal Needhi Maiam
new year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New year greetings
Veteran actor
Happy new year 2023
New Year 2023
Kamal Haasan new year
Kamal Haasan new year greeting

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in