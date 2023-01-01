Girl falls unconscious in Vandalur zoo, lack of arrangements alleged

CHENNAI: Commotion prevailed at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Sunday when a teenage girl fell unconscious and zoo staff allegedly did not provide the necessary first aid arrangements.

Owing to half-yearly vacations for school students and for the new year celebrations, Vandalur zoo has been witnessing a high tourist turnout since last week.

On Sunday, during the new year's day, hundreds of people thronged the zoo.

However, due to overcrowding and a long queue; a teenage girl fell unconscious on Sunday afternoon.

But, the situation turned into a frenzy when the public and family of the girl alleged that the zoo management did not have the required first aid arrangements ready.

Additionally, it was claimed that the zoo officials were not present at the office and allegedly went to meet their superiors. And, the staff present, did not do the needful in arranging for first aid or for calling an ambulance.

Finally, the family of the girl had to call an ambulance, but, they refused to take the girl to hospital without being accompanied by a zoo staff.

As a tiff broke out between the public and zoo staff, the local police visited the spot and sent the girl to the hospital. The lack of arrangements made at the zoo, despite the surge of visitors irked the public.

However, it is important to note that in the last eight days, one lakh visitors thronged the zoo and 17,000 visitors were recorded on Dec 30 alone.

Zoo officials could not be reached when contacted.