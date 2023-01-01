Fake 'Press' sticker to evade police checks; Youths fined Rs 21,000

CHENNAI: A group of youths in four cars who attempted to pose as Television journalists and attempted to pass police checkposts in Mamallapuram to travel to Puducherry were fined Rs 21,000 by the police on New year's eve.

Since beaches in the City- Marina, Besant Nagar and beaches along East Coast Road including Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam were off limits for revelers on New year's eve, groups took a beeline towards Puducherry from Saturday evening to enjoy New year there, police sources said.

Chengalpattu district police had intensified checks near Mamallapuram.

On Saturday night, at Poonjeri checkpost, while police personnel were checking vehicles, four cars with 'Press' stickers on them attempted to pass through the checkpost.

However, the behaviour of the occupants of the car were suspicious after which police enquired and found that the occupants in the car had created fake press stickers and stuck them on their windshields to evade police. The stickers were removed and the occupants in four cars were fined a total of Rs 21,000, police said.