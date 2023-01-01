Chennai-bound passenger from pilgrimage dies on-board

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old passenger from Thanjavur returning from Haj pilgrimage died mid-air in a flight bound to Chennai due to alleged health complications on Sunday.

The deceased passenger was identified as Raja Mohammed of Thiruvaiyaru. He was returning from Mecca with a pilgrimage group. While the flight was mid-air, Raja Mohammed complained of chest pain.

The flight contacted the ATC (Air traffic control) at Chennai airport and an emergency landing was facilitated at 3.15 am.

A medical team which was on standby immediately attended to the passenger within minutes of the flight landing, but unfortunately, the elderly man had passed away, airport sources said.

He had suffered a cardiac arrest. Airport police secured his body and moved it to Chromepet government hospital for post mortem.