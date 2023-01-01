Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

A friend of mine lured me into a partnership to float an LLP (Limited Liability Partnership) in which I am one of the Designated Partners. A few months after getting it registered with the Registrar of Companies, differences cropped up among us as my friend, the CEO, was trying to amass capital with unrealistic plans. Since she has cut off ties with me, I have not given my promised investment. We had entered into a deal with the management of a temple for land, for which I am also a signatory. Now, I learn though she has roped in some other partners, no work has commenced. If the temple management files a case against non-receipt of monthly rent, won’t I too be in trouble? What can I do in this context?