Begin this year with some healthy sweet treats

While you are ready to take on this year with new spirits, here is something if your New Year resolution is to lose weight. We cannot guarantee you will live up to it, but may be these recipes might make it easier for your weight management and even if your goal is to just eat healthy.
Beetroot halwa
Ingredients

■ Beet Root

■ Desi Ghee

■ Sugar

■ Khoya danedar (Reduced milk)

■ Green cardamoms (powder)

■ Almond chopped

■ Cashewnut chopped

Method

■ First rinse, peel and grate the beetroot. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame.

■ Add grated beetroot and mix well with ghee.

■ Cook beet root on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture evaporates.

■ Add sugar and continue saute until beet root halwa turns thick. Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame.

■ Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold.

Lauki tart halwa


Ingredients

■ Lauki (Bottle gourd)

■ Ghee ■ Sugar

■ Khoya danedar (Reduced milk)

■ Green cardamoms (Powder)

■ Almond chopped

■ Cashewnut chopped

Method

■ Rinse, peel and grate the bottle gourd and remove the centre portion. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame.

■ Add the grated bottle gourd and mix very well with the ghee. Cook bottle gourd on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture evaporates. Add sugar and saute bottle gourd halwa turns thick.

■ Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame.

■ Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold.To give a twist to this halwa,you can get small readymade tart shells and transfer bottle gourd halwa in it. It tastes excellent when binged in together.

Gajjrella halwa with nutty chocolate crunch

Ingredients

 ■ Gajjrella ■  Milk ■  Carrot ■  Sugar ■  Raisins  Cashew nut  ■ Green ■ cardamom ■  Desi ghee ■  Khoya danedar ■  Sweet tart  ■ Maida ■  Butter ■  Sugar ■  Milk

Method

■ Clean and peel carrots, grate coarsely.

■ In a deep pan add carrots, milk and green cardamom (crushed).

■ Put it on fire and cook till carrot is cooked and entire milk is consumed.

■ In a separate kadhai add ghee. When warm add raisins and cashew nut.

■ Saute for a minute Add 3/4th Khoya and saute for another 3 - 4 minutes.

■ Now add cooked carrots and sugar. Cook for another 3 - 4 minutes.

■ Turn off the flame and let it cool.

■ Line individual pie shells with gajjrella, top with crumbled khoya garnished with dark chocolate crunch.

■ To prepare tart knead soft dough with all the ingredients. Line tart mould with the dough.

■ Bake in oven at 180 - 200 degree celsius for 20 - 25 minutes.

■ Let it cool and demould.

■ Use as required.

