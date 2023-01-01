Begin this year with some healthy sweet treats

Lauki tart halwa



Ingredients

■ Lauki (Bottle gourd)

■ Ghee ■ Sugar

■ Khoya danedar (Reduced milk)

■ Green cardamoms (Powder)

■ Almond chopped

■ Cashewnut chopped

Method

■ Rinse, peel and grate the bottle gourd and remove the centre portion. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame.

■ Add the grated bottle gourd and mix very well with the ghee. Cook bottle gourd on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture evaporates. Add sugar and saute bottle gourd halwa turns thick.

■ Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame.

■ Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold.To give a twist to this halwa,you can get small readymade tart shells and transfer bottle gourd halwa in it. It tastes excellent when binged in together.