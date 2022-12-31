Santhosh Narayanan will coordinate artists, compose: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary cum Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday informed that Kollywood music director Santhosh Narayanan and his troupe will coordinate the artists and compose the base music for the inaugural event of Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on January 13 and a repeat of the same on January 14 at Island grounds.

Briefing media persons along with state culture minister Thangam Thennarasu following a review of the preparations for the four-day cultural festival by chief minister M K Stalin at the state secretariat, Kanimozhi said that the CM will inaugurate the event at Island Grounds on January 13.

"A repeat of the event would be held at the same Island Grounds on January 14. Music director Santhosh Narayanan and his troupe will coordinate artists and compose a theme music for the event, " Kanimozhi said, adding that Chennai Sangamam of the past was an event organised by a private group with the support of the government, but from this year, it would be a regular government event.

She also said that a traditional food festival would also be organised on the sidelines to help the people of Chennai get an experience of the tradional food from other parts of the state.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the glory, history, culture, civilisation and literary richness of Tamilnadu and Tamils would be showcased throughout the month of January in the form Jallikattu, international book fair, Chennai book fair, Tamizhar awards, Chennai Sangama - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha and Pongal.

Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha, one of the signature events which would be coordinated by Poet Kanimozhi, would also be held in Madurai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Salem, Tirunelveli and Trichy, he added, informing that art forms of West Bengal and Assam, showcasing the diversity of the country, would be on display in this edition of Chennai Sangamam- Namma Ooru Thiruvizha to be held at 16 different locations in the city.

Entry would be free for all for the cultural events.