NCB-Chennai made 27 seizures of various drugs in 2022

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zone, has made 27 seizures in 2022 and arrested 69 smugglers including 14 foreigners.

According to officials, apart from Ganja, NCB also seized Amphetamine, methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, cocaine, ephedrine, heroin, hashish oil and hashish were among the drugs seized in different cases.

Among the seizures, the major haul by NCB was the seizure of 2,000 kg of heroin, 400 grams of opium and 15 gram of hashish from an Iranian boat midsea in a coordinated operation with the Indian Navy in October. Six Iranian nationals were arrested in the joint operation.

Apart from this, to hit the network of smugglers, NCB has identified 46 bank accounts and efforts are on to freeze Rs 47 lakhs in the bank accounts.