Man sentenced to life for murder in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: A City court on Friday sentenced a 43 year old man to life imprisonment for the murder of an elderly woman in Kasimedu last year.

The accused, Sagayam Alex was arrested in July 2021 after the murder of an elderly woman, Antony Mary.

Police contended that the accused strangulated her to death for the six sovereigns she was wearing.

Investigation revealed that the mother of the accused Alex (42) of Kasi Thottam and the deceased Anthony Mary were friends and he had also been employed by Anthony Mary's husband Michael Nayakam in his fishing business.

Police said that Alex murdered Anthony Mary for want of money since his wife often quarrelled with him over lack of income.

Alex, who knew that Anthony Mary was alone at home strangulated her with the help of a cloth. Later, he removed the jewels she was wearing and fled the scene.

After a year of trial, the accused was found guilty as the prosecution proved its charges against him.