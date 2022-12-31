Flight services affected following dense fog in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: On Saturday morning the fog covered the runway of the Chennai airport and it affected the flight services for a while.

The Air India flight that arrived from Mumbai with 129 passengers was about to land in Chennai at 7.45 am but due to fog, the flight was asked to wait in the air for a while and later it was diverted to Bangalore.

The two flights that arrived from Kuala Lumpur and other flights that arrived from Kolkatta, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad, asked to wait in the air for a while and landed after the fog cleared.