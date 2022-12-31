Dense fog disrupts 14 flight services at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The dense fog that covered suburbs of Chennai this morning resulted in disruption of as many as 14 flight services in Chennai airport, according to Daily Thanthi report.

Accordingly, a Mumbai flight, which arrived in Chennai at 8 am with 129 passengers on board was unable to land, due to fog that engulfed the runway at Chennai airport that brought down visibility. Later, the flight was diverted to Bengaluru.

Similarly, two flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai and from cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Hyderabad also made a delayed landing after half an hour. Flights from Chennai to seven cities including Muscat, London, Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata were also delayed.

The passengers on-board reportedly came to know only after arriving at the airports that the flight was delayed due to fog.