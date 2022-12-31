Anglo-Indian cuisine: Tales of Madras in a range of chutneys

For the main course, we tried Judy grandma’s saffron coconut pilaf, Taylor’s mutton minced ball curry, homemade chicken curry, and Charles John fish moley. The rice was fragrant with perfect consistency. The taste of saffron and little shreds of coconut paired well with each other. We tried the pilaf with Taylor’s mutton minced ball curry and added hell’s fire chutney to it. There was an explosion of sweet, sour, spice and umami.