Pen Monument's public hearing on Saturday

CHENNAI: With the state gearing up to get CRZ clearance to construct Pen Monument to honour former Chief minister and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has organised a public hearing about the project on Saturday.

As per a notification, the public hearing meeting will be held in Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road in Triplicane. The meeting will start at 10.30 am in which the details about the project will be explained to the public.

The 42-metre-tall pen monument is proposed to be constructed 360 metres from the shoreline with a bridge linking the monument and the beach at Rs. 80 Crore.