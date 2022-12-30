No fee for consumer disputeplaints worth less than Rs 5L

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu District Consumer Court on Thursday issued a release stating that the Centre has amended the Consumer Protection Rules. According to the new rules, the Rule - 7 Sub-section-2 states that there is no court fee for complaints worth Rs 5 lakh in the District Consumer Court and similarly for complaints worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the charges from Rs 500, have been brought down to Rs 200 and for Rs 10 lakh and above the fees have been reduced from Rs 800 to Rs 400. Meanwhile, for complaints worth above Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh the fees will remain at the existing amount of Rs 1,000.