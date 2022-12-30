Foreign national's valuables stolen from rented car in T Nagar

CHENNAI: At least sarees worth ₹1 lakh, passport, air ticket in a bag, belonging to a Canadian national, were stolen from a car in T Nagar on Thursday.

According to a complaint from M Raja Mahendran of Toronto, Canada, who had reached Chennai on December 27, he had kept the missing items in a rented car and went for purchase in a shop in T Nagar.

The driver of the car had also stepped out to have tea.

On their return they found the valuables missing from the car.

He was staying in a star hotel in T Nagar and had started his shopping on Thursday morning.

Based on a complaint from Raja Mahendran, the Pondy Bazaar police has started investigating and trying to figure out the details of the suspects using the CCTV footage in the locality.