DGP Jayanth Murali aka ‘marathon man’ of TN police hangs his boots

CHENNAI: The head of Idol Wing CID of TN police, DGP Jayanth Murali, retired on Friday after 30 years of service in the uniformed services. Murali, who was known for his never-ending list of detection of stolen idols in faraway countries and his long distant marathons, was given a farewell parade on Friday at Rajarathinam Stadium, in which senior police officials of the State attended. Saying that his service was filled bittersweet emotions, Murali said: “During my tenure, the Idol Wing has registered 63 cases, arrested 45 people and seized 259 idols. I thank my colleagues for their sterling performances.” DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of the TN police force, said that Murali’s work as head of the Idol Wing will be always remembered, though he had worked in DVAC and L&O. “He is also a good writer,” Babu noted.