Chennai police rope in Vignesh for drive against drug campaign

The best short films will also get cash rewards and will also be a part of the city police's campaign against drugs.

Short films should be uploaded on Google drive or dropbox and links should be shared to JCONZ@GMAIL.COM.

Subject should be - GCP shortfilm competition.

Details of participant's name, contact number etc should be included in the mail.

Last date for the entry is January 20.

Announcing the competition, joint commissioner of police, north, R V Ramyabharathi said that Vignesh Shivan will be the judge for the competition and asked youngsters to participate in the competition and show that they too care for the society.