5 youth held for attempt to murder history-sheeter

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Town police on Wednesday arrested a five-member gang of youngsters mostly in their early 20’s for allegedly carrying weapons and plotting to kill a man from Chennai.

The accused were identified as Akash (20), Monish (19), Sharath Kumar (24), Krishna Kumar (20) and Porkaalan (20).

A team of police personnel from the Chengalpattu Town police station were conducting regular vehicle checks near Raattinam Kinaru area on Wednesday night when they stopped the bikes of the accused based on suspicious behaviour.

“On checking their bikes we found several knives and sickles,” police said.

On inquiry, they confessed that they were plotting to kill a historysheeter in KK Nagar. Following this, the police arrested the five-member gang and remanded them to judicial custody.