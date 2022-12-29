Retired transport employees block Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government action of preferring an appeal against a court order that directed to release retirement benefits, CITU-affiliated transport corporation workers staged a road roko on Anna Salai, on Thursday.

The retired employees are protesting against non-payment of revised dearness allowance to the retired employees and pending retirement settlement for the employees since 2020.

Employees said that the transport corporation has pending dues to the deceased worker's families and retired employees worth Rs 1200 crore since 2020. All the retired government officials have got dearness allowance hike. But 86,000 retired transport corporation employees were being denied DA hikes for the last seven years. The corporation has not provided the DA hike even after the High Court order.