Melamaiyur villagers flay opening of Tasmac shop

Over 200 residents of Melamaiyur near Chengalpattu claimed that the liquor shop was near several residential areas and schools and it would be a negative influence on the people living there, especially school and college students and young women. They said that despite rules that Tasmac shops should not operate near residential areas, temples etc, a new Tasmac outlet has been opened in their village. Protesting against the shop the residents sat on Tirukazhukundram-Chengalpattu Highway on Wednesday and refused to leave until the government promises to shut the liquor shop.