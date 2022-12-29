Melamaiyur villagers flay opening of Tasmac shop
CHENGALPATTU: Traffic came to a halt for more than an hour on Tirukazhukundram to Chengalpattu highway after several protestors took to the streets protesting against the opening of a Tasmac outlet in their area.
Three Tasmac shops that were operating near Chengalpattu new bus stand were recently shut and one of them has been reopened in Melamaiyur and there are reportedly plans to open two more in the area. Shocked by this decision, the villagers staged a protest demanding the government to drop their plans.
Over 200 residents of Melamaiyur near Chengalpattu claimed that the liquor shop was near several residential areas and schools and it would be a negative influence on the people living there, especially school and college students and young women. They said that despite rules that Tasmac shops should not operate near residential areas, temples etc, a new Tasmac outlet has been opened in their village. Protesting against the shop the residents sat on Tirukazhukundram-Chengalpattu Highway on Wednesday and refused to leave until the government promises to shut the liquor shop.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android