HC orders notice to Tasmac mandating permission of DMs to meet officers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered notice to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation to file its response on January 19 in a petition challenging a circular issued by the corporation mandating its employees to get the consent of the district managers and other employees in the district for meeting the higher officers in the Tasmac headquarters.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by J Mohanraj, president of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesman Welfare Association.

The petitioner sought direction to quash the circular issued by the Managing Director, Tasmac asking employees to get permission in writing from the district-level managers with the seal for meeting higher officials in Chennai headquarters and to sign an undertaking in acceptance of conditions.

He further submitted that after getting such permission, the same details should be sent to all the employees in every district and their acceptance of the above instructions should be obtained by the district managers within 2 days.

"The said instruction in the circular issued by the Tasmac MD is illegal as being contrary to Section 9 A of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. It is also against the constitutional right of the employees regarding the expression, freedom of speech, freedom of expression protected by Article 19 of the Constitution of India, " the petitioner said in his affidavit.

The petitioner further noted if the said circular is allowed to come into operation, extreme and serious prejudice will be caused to the Tasmac employees.