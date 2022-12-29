FRT introduced in several domestic airports, Chennai left out

CHENNAI: In order to reduce the waiting time for passengers in the airport, the Airports Authority of India has introduced Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to facilitate a paper-less travel.

The first phase was launched at three airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi earlier this month. The second phase will be implemented in the new year at four airports namely Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Vijayawada by March. This scheme will only be introduced in domestic airports initially.

But the Chennai patrons were shocked as to why was one of the most busiest airports in the nation, Chennai airport, was excluded from the first and second phases.

On inquiring the Chennai airport authorities say no decision had been taken so far regarding the introduction of this new technology at the Chennai domestic airport. Our full focus is now on opening the new terminal at the Chennai airport under a new Rs 2,400 crore project, making the newly constructed multi-level car park fully functional.

Passengers on the other hand stress on this technology's importance and demand this be introduced in Chennai airport soon.