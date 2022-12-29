‘File status of Rs 36L banned notes with temple’
CHENNAI: After six years of the implementation of demonetisation, the Madras High Court has seized with the matter regarding the loss faced by Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane since the authorities allegedly failed to deposit Rs 36.19 lakhs of demonetised currency with the bank.
Justice Anita Sumanth who heard the Writ Miscellaneous Petition (WMP) in this regard had asked the HR&CE Department to file a status report on January 6 to explain what has transpired to Rs 36.19 lakh of demonetised amount from the hundial of Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane.
“It is necessary to ascertain the fate of the aforesaid currency and whether the Specified Bank Notes (SBN) are still in the position of Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Thirukoil,” the judge observed, adding, “Status report be filed in regard to whether the amount of Rs 36,19,500 is still held by them and if not, what has transpired to the same.”
The direction was passed by the judge while she was hearing the petition filed by D Sekar who already approached the court in 2019 and got a direction on March 2, 2022.
At present, the petitioner prayed for amending the respondent temple. In his 2019 petition, he sought action against Kaveri, former Thakkar of Parthasarathy Swamy temple for non-deposing the demonetised currency into the bank.
However, the judge pointed out that the amendment cannot be carried out for the reason that the court has proceeded on the basis of the cause title in the writ petition filed by the petitioner.
“The court is given to understand that Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Thirukoil was arrayed for the reason that Kaveri, was, at the time of filing of the writ petition, holding the post of executive officer of Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Thirukoil. However, the offense committed in respect of which mandamus is sought dates to a time when she was holding the position of Thakkar in Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Thirukoil. Hence, the request in this Miscellaneous Petition,” the judge added.
The court suo-motu impleaded Parthasarathy Swamy temple as the fourth respondent in this miscellaneous petition.
In the earlier writ petition filed in 2019, the government advocates representing the HR&CE department informed the court that disciplinary action was initiated against the officer who held the position. Accepting the same, the judge closed the case in March 2022.
It is noted that the counsel for Sri Kapaleeswarar temple informed the court that the respondent officer Kaveri had passed away and the direction issued on March 2022 is inconsequential now.
The matter was posted on January 6.
