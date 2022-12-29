‘File status of Rs 36L banned notes with temple’

“The court is given to understand that Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Thirukoil was arrayed for the reason that Kaveri, was, at the time of filing of the writ petition, holding the post of executive officer of Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Thirukoil. However, the offense committed in respect of which mandamus is sought dates to a time when she was holding the position of Thakkar in Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Thirukoil. Hence, the request in this Miscellaneous Petition,” the judge added.