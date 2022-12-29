Representative image
Ex-official of YMCA Nandanam arrested for misappropriation

On Wednesday, Paulson Thomas (40) of Kerala, a former project secretary in YMCA, who was booked for criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal act and criminal conspiracy.
CHENNAI: The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Chennai police on Wednesday arrested a former official with YMCA, Nandanam, for alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.69 crore. A case was registered based on a complaint by J Benjamin Franklin, correspondent and secretary of YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam, which said forensic audits confirmed the misappropriation between April and October 2019. Several top officials of the board, including a former chairman, were named as involved in the fraud. On Wednesday, Paulson Thomas (40) of Kerala, a former project secretary in YMCA, who was booked for criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal act and criminal conspiracy.

