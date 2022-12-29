CMRL: VNC-KEC JV bags contact for standard gauge construction

CHENNAI: For the construction of track works of standard gauge and all associated works between CMBT and Madhavaram milk colony in corridor 5 of phase II construction, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday signed a contract with KEC International Limited – Vijay Nirman Company Private Limited (M/s KEC-VNC JV) for Rs 206.64 crore.

The work has been awarded for 10.1 km between the two areas in corridor 5 with JICA funding.

As per CMRL press note, the firm will be involved in supply of head hardened rails, turnouts fastenings and installation of ballastless tracks in 16 Metro stations. The stations are CMBT, Anna Nagar KV, Shastri Nagar, Madhavaram bus terminal, Velmurugan Nagar, Manchambakkam and Assisi Nagar Metro stations in elevated lines.

Subsequently, for the underground line, the stations are Srinivasa Nagar, Kolathur Junction, Madhavaram depot and three stations in Villivakkam, Villivakkam MTH road and Villivakkam bus terminal.

CMRL projects director T Archunan awarded the contract to the firm.